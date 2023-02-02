Juvenile arrested following assault inside Springfield school

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield police have made an arrest following an incident at John F. Kennedy Middle School Thursday morning.

We’re told officers assigned to Springfield Police Department’s Student Support Unit were called to the school on Berkshire Avenue at around 8:30 a.m.

According to Ryan Walsh, a Springfield police representative, officers were responding to a report of an assault inside the school.

“A juvenile female was placed under arrest,” noted Walsh.

He says a juvenile male was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for evaluation of “possible injuries.”

At this time police are not releasing any further details due to the fact that this involves individuals who are underage.

Springfield Public Schools Supt. Daniel Warwick said in a statement:

“An incident this morning involving two students at Kennedy School resulted unfortunately with one of the students leaving school in an ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. Nothing is more important than the safety of our students and staff, and we take this isolated incident extremely seriously. The matter is under police investigation, and we will continue to cooperate fully with authorities.”

