School districts canceling classes for Friday due to expected frigid cold

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - School districts in the area have already responded to Friday’s anticipated frigid temperatures. Both Holyoke and Springfield public schools will be closed for the day.

With windchills projected to be as low as 30 degrees below zero, some school superintendents have decided how they will handle tomorrow.

Springfield Public Schools were among the first to cancel classes on Friday due to the weather forecast. In addition, all after-school activities will be canceled for the day.

Western Mass News spoke with one student from Springfield Central High School who shared her reaction to Friday’s closure.

“They used to cancel school if it was too cold, but I wasn’t expecting them to cancel school until everybody was talking about it today…I’d rather have school because that means there’ll be practice, but I get it because people have to walk,” said Shanayah St. Bherd

Springfield isn’t the only school district closing their doors tomorrow. Holyoke Public Schools will also be closed. Superintendent Anthony Soto said in a statement:

“I made the decision to close schools tomorrow in consultation with superintendents from neighboring school districts. We agreed that the predicted extreme cold posed significant safety risks to students walking outside or waiting for school buses, with conditions expecting to worsen later in the day.”

