Town by Town: tax return assistance, Rolls-Royce lecture, students donate to MiraVista

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to South Hadley, Springfield, and Holyoke this Thursday.

AARP tax aide program volunteers will be preparing tax returns at the South Hadley Senior Center from Thursday, February 9 through Thursday, April 6.

Tax returns will be done on a same-day, drop-off basis. Tax aide provides tax assistance free of charge, with a special focus on taxpayers who are age 50 and up or have low-to-moderate income.

Appointments opened up Thursday morning and to reserve a spot, call the South Hadley Senior Center.

In Springfield, a lecture took place Thursday at the Springfield Science Museum.

The seminar walked guests through the history of Rolls-Royce America and the impact on the Springfield area. Those who attended also got to take a look at some of the famous and rare silver Ghosts and Phantoms built in Springfield.

In Wilbraham, students from Minnechaug Regional High School’s ‘Above the Influence’ club visited Miravista Behavioral Health Center on Thursday.

We’re told the students had been collecting clothing for Miravista for several weeks and Thursday afternoon, they were able to drop-off hundreds of items.

