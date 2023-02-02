UMass preparing for spring move-in amid arctic cold temperatures

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The spring semester begins next week for the University of Massachusetts Amherst and we wanted to know what people can expect this weekend as students move back in, especially with the arctic cold making its way across our area.

The winter break wraps up for UMass Amherst students this week. Students who have headed back to campus early told Western Mass News that they can’t wait for the new semester to start.

“I’m taking a bunch of brand new classes and my senior thesis is about to start, so I think it’s gonna be good,” said William Calvin Tompkins.

UMass spokesperson Edward Blaguszewski said 400 new students are being welcomed this week, while over 13,000 Minutemen and Minutewomen will return this weekend. While most students settled in last semester, crowds are still expected throughout the weekend.

“People can expect, certainly, an increase in traffic in and about town and our residence hall staff and police department will be there to provide assistance to folks as they come into campus,” Blaguszewski explained.

Last semester, over 100 students lived at the Econolodge on Russell Street in Hadley. Blaguszewski said those students have now been offered on-campus housing.

“What evolved, in terms of the hotel, was really a reflection of the post-pandemic world. A lot of students missed being campus, I mean that community, that buzz and comradery of students and more students than usual wanted to live in residence halls,” Blaguszewski added.

An artic blast will also take place this weekend. Blaguszewski said the college community has been reminded about this incoming frigid weather and advised to dress warmly. However, students we spoke with aren’t worried.

“I’m gonna be getting a big book and a bunch of blankets, but I think everyone is staying in just trying to keep warm,” Tompkins said.

However, there was also this advice.

“Make sure to turn the heat up. A lot of college kids don’t want to waste money on the oil for the heat, but it’s definitely worth it, so you’re not freezing. It’s gonna be like -20 (degrees),” said Jacob Marini.

As for COVID-19 precautions, students are encouraged to get tested before coming to campus to make sure they’re negative and masks are welcome this semester, but not required.

