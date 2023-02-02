Ware Community Home School takes part in Future Media Leaders tour

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a busy Thursday morning at the Western Mass News studios as young students from Ware Community Home School paid us a visit as part of our ‘Future Media Leaders’ program.

Members of our station showed the group around the studios to learn about the many facets of a career in media.

If you would like help inspiring the next group of journalists, reach out for a ‘Future Media Leaders’ tour at Western Mass News.

