Ware Community Home School takes part in Future Media Leaders tour

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a busy Thursday morning at the Western Mass News studios as young students from Ware Community Home School paid us a visit as part of our ‘Future Media Leaders’ program.

Members of our station showed the group around the studios to learn about the many facets of a career in media.

If you would like help inspiring the next group of journalists, reach out for a ‘Future Media Leaders’ tour at Western Mass News.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.