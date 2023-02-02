Warming centers opening ahead of frigid weekend

(Source: MGN)
By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Several local communities have announced locations for warming centers due to the predicted freezing temperatures.

EASTHAMPTON:

  • Friday: Easthampton Council on Aging, 19 Union Street - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Saturday: Easthampton Public Safety Complex, 32 Payson Avenue - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

GREENFIELD:

  • Wells Street Shelter, 60-72 Wells Street, Greenfield: If folks need a bed, please contact the Wells Street Shelter directly. Please call 413.772.6100 and press 2. ServiceNet is managing any requests for hotel stays if the shelter is full.
  • Greenfield Warming Center: Greenfield Public Library, 402 Main Street, Greenfield on Friday, February 3rd, from  9:30 AM-5 PM and Saturday, February 4th, from 9:30 AM-2:00 PM. No pets or food is allowed.

HADLEY:

  • Hadley Public Library, 50 Middle Street - Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Town officials added that people can find warmth at the Hampshire Mall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and after-hours relief is available in the lobby of the Public Safety Complex from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

HOLYOKE

NORTHAMPTON:

  • Manna’s Community Center: Located at St. John’s Church on Elm Street, the center is always open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. This week , they will be open on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
  • The Northampton Police Department: Open 24/7, individuals may warm up in the lobby during the coldest days and nights.
  • The Northampton Senior Center: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., individuals are welcome to warm up during the coldest days.
  • For additional information, you are asked to contact the mayor’s office at 413-587-1249 or email at mayor@northamptonma.gov

SOUTH HADLEY:

  • South Hadley Public Library, 2 Canal Street
  • South Hadley Council on Aging, 45 Dayton Street

