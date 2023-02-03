4 hospitalized after multi car crash in Longmeadow
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Friday, 4 people were taken to the hospital following a multi vehicle crash on I-91 in Longmeadow.
The Longmeadow Fire Department along with Mass State Police responded to 91 northbound near the state line.
The highway was closed for a short period of time but has since reopened.
All those involved are expected to be okay.
