4 hospitalized after multi car crash in Longmeadow

Longmeadow Fire Department
Longmeadow Fire Department(Western Mass News)
By Libby James
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Friday, 4 people were taken to the hospital following a multi vehicle crash on I-91 in Longmeadow.

The Longmeadow Fire Department along with Mass State Police responded to 91 northbound near the state line.

The highway was closed for a short period of time but has since reopened.

All those involved are expected to be okay.

