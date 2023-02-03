A community group holds virtual meeting on Springfield Police consent decree

Published: Feb. 3, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday night, a Springfield-based community group that led the work for police reform in Springfield are set to hold a virtual community meeting.

Last April, the Springfield Police Department was subjected to a consent decree from the Biden Administration.

A consent decree requires departmental reforms to be monitored by a federal judge over the years.

The community meeting offered residents the opportunity to hear from the consent decree compliance evaluation team and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Board President of the Pioneer Valley Project, David Lewis Sr. said they are expecting some open dialogue and updates, “We haven’t had any updates and we were told in April of last year that there would be some accountability. The Board of Commissioners was going to meet with the neighborhood council and anyone else who was interested.”

