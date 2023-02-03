Crews searching for missing man in Granville State Forest

GRANVILLE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews are searching for a missing man in the Granville State Forest.

Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, they were called to the area of West Hartland Road for a man in his early 70′s who was reported missing by his wife.

Members of the State Police Air Wing, Special Emergency Response Team, and Community Action Team are currently on-scene.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

