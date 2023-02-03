Crews searching for missing man in Granville State Forest

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANVILLE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews are searching for a missing man in the Granville State Forest.

Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, they were called to the area of West Hartland Road for a man in his early 70′s who was reported missing by his wife.

Members of the State Police Air Wing, Special Emergency Response Team, and Community Action Team are currently on-scene.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police in East Longmeadow are looking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery...
Police investigating East Longmeadow bank robbery
Getting Answers: police warning of extortion incidents against teens
Getting Answers: police warning of extortion incidents against teens
Sign outside Springfield High School of Science and Technology in Springfield, MA
School districts canceling classes for Friday due to expected frigid cold
Juvenile arrested following assault inside Springfield school
Juvenile arrested following assault inside Springfield school