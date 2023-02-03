Eversource and National Grid take precautions for freezing temperatures

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Eversource and National Grid are preparing for downed wires ahead of the cold and warned customers to take the proper precautions as well.

Eversource Spokesperson Priscilla Ress said in a statement, “Our crews have received extra safety briefings specifically relating to working and driving in cold weather. They are taught how to recognize symptoms of hypothermia and frostbite, and how to ensure they keep themselves warm and safe in the elements.”

National Grid’s vice president for electric operations Tanya Moniz-Witten also addressed the extreme temperatures and said, “We’re monitoring the weather reports and taking steps to make sure we’re ready to keep our customers warm and safe during this cold snap. We urge our customers to stay indoors and be prepared for the frigid cold.”

