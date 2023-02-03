Firefighters preparing to battle the cold while battling fires this weekend

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Despite the weekend’s upcoming freezing temperatures, local fire departments will continue to respond to fires and other emergencies across our area.

Like any weekend, there’s always a chance that emergency sirens can be heard in Holyoke. With our area expecting below water-freezing temperatures, we wanted to know how this can impact the Holyoke Fire Department’s response to a fire

“As long as we keep it flowing, it doesn’t freeze on us,” said Holyoke Fire Capt. David Rex

Rex told Western Mass News while they can still extinguish fires in the frigid cold, it’s what happens before and after that gets challenging.

“If we come up on a frozen hydrant, maybe it’s on a dead-end street or something like that, then we have to go further back to get a hydrant that’s not frozen…As we’re putting water on the fire, water’s getting on the ground, so now, we’re talking about slipping and falls. If we burst a line, again, we’re forming more ice,” Rex added.

He told us that, in these cases, they will call for backup.

“We’ll alert the DPW to have a sander ready for either when we’re completed or what they’ll do is they’ll back down the street as close as they can and put as much sand down to keep us safe,” Rex explained.

As for the crews, they’re out there as long as they need to be, but Rex added that the cold can wear on the firefighters. Despite having over 30 pounds of gear on, he explained that sometimes isn’t enough to keep put the cold.

“We get covered in ice and now we’re dealing with that extra weight on top of us, so we start slowing down a little bit. Cold does take a lot out of you…We will, if we have to, call in, the state has a resource right in Springfield at the DFS site, it has what we call a rehab unit. It can show up, it opens up, it has heat for us. It will have coffee, hot chocolate,” Rex said.

While Rex said you should call 911 if you need help, he offers some advice to help prevent fires this weekend.

“When it comes to the space heaters, make sure that they’re plugged in to an outlet and not a power strip…If you’re using a fireplace, please make sure the chimney’s been cleaned and it’s in good repair. If it’s something you haven’t used in years, you’re better off not using it,” Rex added.

