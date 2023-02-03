Infant dies after tree falls, hit vehicle in Southwick

By Jessica Michalski
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A tree fell on a car in Southwick on Friday and killed an infant inside.

The incident happened around 12 p.m. on Feeding Hills Road in Southwick.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office told Western Mass News that an infant has died after a tree crushed the car she was riding in.

We have no information on the condition of the driver and no official word on the identities of those in the car. We do know that the car had a Connecticut license plate.

Police on-scene told Western Mass News that the car was driving westbound on Feeding Hills Road when the incident occurred.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

