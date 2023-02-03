King Gray, Thunderbirds providing shuttle service to this weekend’s games

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - If you’re heading to the Thunderbirds games on Friday or Saturday, there will be some help to keep you warm.

The team has announced that a shuttle service, provided by King Gray, will be available for fans who park at MGM Springfield. The service will be available both Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The shuttle will be done by using three continuously operating King Gray coach buses.

Fans will be picked up at the MGM Springfield bus pickup area, outside South End Market, and dropoff will be at the MassMutual Center box office entrance.

The Thunderbirds noted that the shuttle service will only be available before the game each night.

If you are walking to either game from MGM Springfield, you are able to circle the casino floor and exit on Main Street, then enter the MassMutual Center through the convention center doors on the corner of Main and State Streets. You can then walk through the convention center and enter the MassMutual Center main lobby and box office.

When leaving the game, fans are encouraged to leave the area through the exit behind Section 18, which is located next to the Kid’s Club and selfie station. The entrance to MGM Springfield next to their salon will be open until 11 p.m., which will allow for the shortest possible walk back to the garage.

