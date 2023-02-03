Officials working to ensure homeless are safe from the frigid cold weather

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Homeless shelters are expected to busy throughout the day and will continue to help those in need as temperatures are expected to drop even lower tonight.

“Our team is on high alert and we continue to spread the word,” said Bill Miller, vice president of housing and homeless services at CSO Friends of the Homeless.

As the extreme cold weather sweeps through New England, Friends of the Homeless in Springfield is continuing to help those in need.

“We, along with other folks in the city of Springfield in particular, have worked together to just, you know, you can’t just wait until it’s cold to look for people and so we’re looking for people all of the time and helping them get it not just to shelter, but also housing too…This is life threatening weather, so we don’t want to lose anybody out there,” Miller explained, adding that “We’re open 24 hours, we have three meals a day in Springfield, and we think that’s the way to go people should be in when it’s freezing cold, but they should also be in when it’s stormy, people should at least have a choice.”

In Greenfield, the police department shared that they spent Friday walking around to “all known people that have temporary shelters” and found “that all people have alternate locations to ride out the cold.” Officers will also do a second check Friday night as temperatures are expected to drop even lower.

Miller told us he wants to bring more attention to the homeless problem in the city of Springfield.

“This Sunday, if anybody wants to join us, we have a walk downtown at 9:30 to bring awareness to the homeless issue, so we’re happy to have people join us,” Miller noted.

If anyone is in need of a warming shelter this weekend, you can CLICK HERE for more information.

