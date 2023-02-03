Over 1,300 customers without power in Orange

ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Utility crews are working to restore power to over 1,000 customers in Orange.

National Grid reports that 1,349 customers have been impacted as of 10:45 a.m. Friday.

Orange fire officials added that the “appropriate agencies are already notified of the multiple power outages across town.” They added that they are currently out on several calls and residents may see some mutual aid in town to help Orange firefighters.

“We understand the concern with the cold, crews are working as safe and fast as they can to get everything back online,” the fire department added in a social media post.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

