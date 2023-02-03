Part of McKinstry Avenue in Chicopee closed due to reported brush fire

Feb. 3, 2023
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of a busy Chicopee roadway is closed while crews investigate a reported brush fire.

Chicopee Police said that McKinstry Avenue is closed near Meadow Street while that investigation takes place near Chicopee Mason Supply.

Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes and it is not yet known when the road will reopen.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

