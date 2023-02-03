Police investigating East Longmeadow bank robbery

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Police in East Longmeadow are looking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect.

They said that officers were called to KeyBank on Somers Road around 3:35 p.m. Thursday after a male suspect entered the bank and passed a note to a teller that demanded money.

The suspect then fled on foot with undisclosed amount of cash. Investigators noted that the suspect was seen running down Somers Road, then onto Williams Street, where it’s believed he met up with an accomplice in a waiting vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as between 5′6″ to 5′9″ tall, heavy set, and possibly has a tattoo on his right forearm.

Anyone with information is asked East Longmeadow Police at (413) 525-5440.

