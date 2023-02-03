Police investigating East Longmeadow bank robbery

Police in East Longmeadow are looking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery...
Police in East Longmeadow are looking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect.(East Longmeadow Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Police in East Longmeadow are looking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect.

They said that officers were called to KeyBank on Somers Road around 3:35 p.m. Thursday after a male suspect entered the bank and passed a note to a teller that demanded money.

The suspect then fled on foot with undisclosed amount of cash.  Investigators noted that the suspect was seen running down Somers Road, then onto Williams Street, where it’s believed he met up with an accomplice in a waiting vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as between 5′6″ to 5′9″ tall, heavy set, and possibly has a tattoo on his right forearm.

Anyone with information is asked East Longmeadow Police at (413) 525-5440.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic police lights
Crews searching for missing man in Granville State Forest
Getting Answers: police warning of extortion incidents against teens
Getting Answers: police warning of extortion incidents against teens
Sign outside Springfield High School of Science and Technology in Springfield, MA
School districts canceling classes for Friday due to expected frigid cold
Juvenile arrested following assault inside Springfield school
Juvenile arrested following assault inside Springfield school