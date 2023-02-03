Southampton, Westfield crews help rescue horse

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a rather unique 911 call out of Southampton.

According to police, a call came in for a horse rescue on Thursday.

The Southampton Fire Department said that the horse was found to be in Westfield.

Both the Southampton and Westfield Fire Departments, along with several neighbors, pitched in to get the horse up on its feet and walking again.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.