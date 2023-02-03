Southampton, Westfield crews help rescue horse

There was a rather unique 911 call out of Southampton.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
According to police, a call came in for a horse rescue on Thursday.  

The Southampton Fire Department said that the horse was found to be in Westfield.  

Both the Southampton and Westfield Fire Departments, along with several neighbors, pitched in to get the horse up on its feet and walking again.

