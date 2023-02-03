Springfield Police seize illegal gun from Grove Street home

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men in Springfield were arrested after police seized a high capacity ghost gun from their home.

On Wednesday, police conducted an illegal firearms investigation with 20-year-old Edgar Centeno and 23-year-old Felix Garcia as suspects.

Detectives were conducting surveillance on Grove Street when they saw the two men enter a car and begin to drive away. Officers conducted a traffic stop and later executed a search warrant where they found a “ghost gun” loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition inside of the Grove Street home.

The two men are now facing several charges including possession of ammunition without an FID card and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.