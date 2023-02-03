Tree falls on motor vehicle in Southwick, State Police Accident Reconstruction team on scene

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is covering breaking news out of Southwick. State Police report a tree has fallen on a motor vehicle on Feeding Hills Road.

They were called to the scene shortly after noon today.

This is amidst extremely cold weather and windy conditions.

“We can confirm that shortly after noon today, MSP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction, Crime Scene, and detective units responded to assist Southwick Police after a tree fell onto a motor vehicle on Feeding Hills Road,” says Dave Procopio, representative for the Massachusetts State Police.

At this time authorities are not releasing any details about the nature of injuries.

