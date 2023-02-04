Getting Answers: What to expect when buying diamonds for Valentine’s Day

(WGGB/WSHM) - Valentine’s Day is approaching and here is what to expect this year if diamonds are on the wish list.

Anthony Furnari, owner of Furnari Jewelers has been in the jewelry business for over 50 years.

He explained cushion cuts, pear shapes, and marquise are coming back on trend and when it comes to shopping for bands, the majority prefer white gold over yellow gold.

But, Furnari also pointed out the round diamond is the best and can offer the biggest bang for your buck, “A round diamond is the best geometric cut to create a prism where the light goes in and its magnified so many times out so the diamond sparkles, scintillates.”

According to Furnari, the real game changer is the growing popularity of lab-grown diamonds. Although natural ones are still the top seller, he saw more people opting for the alternative, a fifth of the price of real diamonds.

