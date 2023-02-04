How to keep your pets safe in extremely cold temperatures

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday, Dr. Jack Muth gave insight on keeping your pets safe in frigid temperatures.

Dr. Jack Muth, the Public Medical and Education Director at Dakin Humane Society said a pet’s medical history, breed, size, and age all contribute to how they react to the freezing temperatures and that older dogs do not tolerate this kind of weather.

He explained dogs and cats should never be left in a car alone during the frigid cold.

However, Dr. Muth advised the importance of times to go outside with your pet and monitoring their behavior.

Dr. Jack Muth said, “If they are showing that they do not want to play anymore, that they want to come inside and they are crying, they are curling up trying to stay warm, they are shivering. Please do bring the pets inside because they are telling you they are cold.”

When you do bring pets inside, take them to a warm area, use warm blankets and consider giving them a sweater or coat.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.