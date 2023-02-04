Palmer crews respond to a house struck by a tree on Beacon Drive

PALMER, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday afternoon, a tree fell on a house on Beacon Drive.

According to the Palmer Fire Department, crews responded just after 3:30 p.m.

Officials confirmed the tree damaged the roof line and the second floor.

Captain Sean Reynolds from the Palmer Fire Department said, “The occupants will be given a place to stay tonight as the structure at this time is unsafe.”

Crews waited for a tree company to remove the tree and the Board of Health and building inspector will determine if the building is safe for occupancy.

There are no injuries reported.

