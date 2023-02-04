Town by Town: Belchertown first responders swearing-in ceremony, Girls Inc. receive funding, and state tax forms in local library

(WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday, six new firefighters and paramedics joined the force in Belchertown.

Through a grant from FEMA, the Belchertown Fire department added six new recruits to the squad.

The new hires will help the grow the town population and call volume.

A swearing-in ceremony was held for them on Friday.

Now the Girls Inc. has received one million dollars in funding which they will use towards purchasing and renovating a new permanent headquarters and program space in Holyoke.

The headquarters will ensure more than one thousand girls from marginalized communities in Holyoke, Springfield, and Chicopee have access to educational resources.

Lastly, the Brightwood Library has federal and state tax forms available for the public in Springfield.

If you need a tax form and live somewhere other than Springfield, check in with your local library to see if they have copies available.

A reminder, Massachusetts state taxes are due on or before April 18.

