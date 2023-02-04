Week 4: Longmeadow vs. Central, Northampton vs. Longmeadow, Amherst vs. Pope Francis, West Springfield vs. ‘Chaug

While Old Man Winter may have forced some school districts to cancel classes and evening activities on Friday, there was still a full plate of H.S. sports
By Matt Sottile
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WGGB) -- While Old Man Winter may have forced some school districts to cancel classes and evening activities on Friday, there was still a full plate of high school sports this week.

Check out as the Longmeadow girls basketball team hits the court for two games this week, against Springfield Central and Northampton.

Also, the Pope Francis Cardinals faced the Amherst Hurricanes, while the West Springfield Terriers took on the Minnechaug Eagles.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

