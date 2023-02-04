Week 4: Southwick vs. Easthampton, Pope Francis vs. Easthampton, East Longmeadow vs. Chicopee, Gateway vs. HCSS East

There was more basketball action this week at local high schools.
By Matt Sottile
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - There was more basketball action this week at local high schools.

Check out highlights as Southwick took on the Easthampton boys, Pope Francis faced the Easthampton girls, East Longmeadow and Chicopee squared off, and Gateway Regional took on Hampden Charter School of Science East.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Week 4: Southwick vs. Easthampton, Pope Francis vs. Easthampton, East Longmeadow vs. Chicopee,...
Week 4: Southwick vs. Easthampton, Pope Francis vs. Easthampton, East Longmeadow vs. Chicopee, Gateway vs. HCSS East
FNF highlights 2
Week 4: Chicopee vs. Ludlow wrestling, Easthampton vs. Ludlow swim
This week's Player of the Week is Maeve Turmel from Pope Francis High School
Player of the Week: Maeve Turmel
Week 4: Longmeadow vs. Central, Northampton vs. Longmeadow, Amherst vs. Pope Francis, West...
Week 4: Longmeadow vs. Central, Northampton vs. Longmeadow, Amherst vs. Pope Francis, West Springfield vs. 'Chaug
FNF Week 4 highlights
Week 4: Longmeadow vs. East Longmeadow, Mount Saint Charles vs. Pope Francis