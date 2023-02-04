Western Mass. wakes up to sub-zero temperatures Saturday

HOLLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Much of western Massachusetts woke up to sub-zero temperatures and dangerous wind chills.

First Alert Meteorologist Zack Duhaime said wind chills bottomed out anywhere from -30 to over -40 and wind chill warnings will continue through Saturday morning. Actual air temperatures will range between -10 to -20.

People are being urged to use some caution while on the roads as the strong, gusty winds could take down trees and tree limbs and block part of area roadways. Those downed limbs could lead to scattered power outages.

At the beginning of this arctic chill on Friday, there was a tragic incident in Southwick when the strong winds knocked down a tree which crushed a car and killed an infant.

The driver of the car, a 23-year-old Connecticut resident, was transported to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries. There is no word yet on her condition.

In a statement sent to Western Mass News, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gullini offered his sympathies to the family of that infant.

In addition, the bitter cold temperature can pose health hazards. Dr. Brian Sutton, medical director of Baystate Health Urgent Care, told us to be sure to protect your head, ears, nose, neck, and anywhere else where your skin is exposed.

“With extreme temperatures, you can develop frost bite within minutes to hours, depending on a number of factors: how well you are or how healthy of a person you are, if you’re on certain medications, if you’re smoking,” Sutton said, adding “You can have something like frost nip, which it doesn’t involve tissue damage or tissue death it involves numb fingers that turn color but with re warming everything should come back to normal versu a third-to-fifth degree frostbite, which could preclude to an amputated digit from tissue damage.”

The Hadley Fire Department also said that if you need to use an emergency generator, make sure it is well ventilated. For the pipes in your home. wrap them in insulation or newspaper layers covered in plastic to prevent them from freezing. However, if they freeze, remove that insulation, open all of the faucets, and heat the frozen pipe with a hair dryer or hot towel.

