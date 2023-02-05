3 injured following 3-car crash on Liberty Street in Springfield

Three people were extricated from their vehicles and transported to the hospital for treatment.
By Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to a three-car crash on Liberty Street early Sunday morning.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the crash took place just before 2 a.m.

Three people were extricated from their vehicles and transported to the hospital for treatment. Captain Drew told us the one person’s injuries were serious while the other two individuals suffered minor injuries.

The Springfield Police Department is investigating.

