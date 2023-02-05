Agawam restaurant will be taking wing orders before the Super Bowl

AGAWAM, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The well-known E.B’s restaurant in Agawam is seeing a lot of wing orders before the big game.

We are just days away from the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on February 12.

One of the food favorites while watching sports games is chicken wings and they are in vast supply this year.

Ed Borgatti, the owner of E.B’s restaurant, said his staff are taking orders from people across the area looking to enjoy a classic snack during the big game, “You see a lot of people coming in on Saturdays and picking up their wings for Sunday if they are going to a party and not going to be able to get down here. So, it becomes like a super bowl weekend now that includes boneless, regular wings, appetizers. Everyone’s looking for fried food.”

There is a surplus of this food nationwide compared to how things were last year with the supply chain issues and many product shortages.

According to Borgatti, the availability of wings has drastically improved over the past year, “The distributors, as well as us, are trying to make up for some lost time with some loss in the past with the food costs and the payroll costs all kind of going up at the same time.”

During the pandemic, Borgatti said there was still a lot of delivery and takeout for the big game, but he predicts bigger orders this time around, including wings drenched in golden, midway buffalo, and TNT sauces.

The longtime owner also expressed that lower chicken prices are also leading to higher demand, “When wings got so expensive, I know a lot of people took them off their menus because they were just unaffordable. People weren’t buying them. I know we had issues with pricing. It was tough for a while. So I think what happens now is things have kind of come back in the market. They got their plants running again.”

Borgatti reported people placing their orders for the big game since the start of the NFL playoffs and expects that to pick up in the days ahead, “We have the capacity to do quite a few wings. One of the biggest successes is the customers. It’s not about us, it’s about them. Without their loyalty and their commitment to us, we wouldn’t even have the orders.”

Borgatti said people should make their wing orders as soon as possible so they can pick them up in time before the big game kicks off.

“We get it done, and the system works,” said Borgatti.

