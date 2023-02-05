An expert discusses how to protect yourself in extremely cold weather

(WGGB/WSHM) - Dr. Brian Sutton advises to protect your head, ears, nose, neck and anywhere else where your skin is exposed in the extremely cold temperatures.

Dr. Brian Sutton, Medical Director of the Baystate Medical Health Urgent Care said, “With extreme temperatures you can develop frost bite within minutes to hours depending on a number of factors how well you are or how healthy of a person you are if you’re on certain medications if you’re smoking.”

Dr. Sutton also explained, “You can have something like frost nip, which it doesn’t involve tissue damage or tissue death it involves numb fingers that turn color but with re warming everything should come back to normal verses a third to fifth degree frostbite which could preclude to an amputated digit from tissue damage.”

Here are also some tips from the Hadley Police Department on what you can do during extreme freezing weather.

Emergency generators: make sure they are well ventilated.

Dress in several layers.

Pipes: wrap them in insulation or newspaper layers covered in plastic to prevent them from freezing.

However, if they freeze, remove that insulation, open all the faucets, and heat the frozen pipe with a hair dryer or hot towel.

