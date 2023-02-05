Bernardston crews respond to vehicle fire on Brattleboro Rd

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Bernardston responded to Brattleboro Road Sunday morning for reports of a vehicle fire.

According to the Bernardston Fire Department, they received the call just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Crews reports seeing two vehicles on fire within close proximity to a residence, prompting them to request a tanker from the Guilford Volunteer Fire Department in Vermont.

Officials said that crews were able to extinguish the fire and limit the damage sustained to the building.

There has been no word on any injuries or a cause at this time.

Bernardston Police, Northfield Fire Department, and Shelburne Control Dispatch also assisted.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.