BOLO leads to gun, narcotics arrest in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) alert issued after a vehicle failed to stop for police in Chicopee lead to the narcotics and firearms arrest of a Springfield man in Holyoke Thursday.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, members of the Holyoke DEA Task Force witnessed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed down Hampshire Street around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials said that the vehicle matched the description of a vehicle that recently failed to stop for the Chicopee Police.

Holyoke detectives and members of the DEA Task Force followed the vehicle to Lyman Street where detective detained the driver, 24-year-old Axel Torres of Springfield.

Axel Torres mugshot 020523 (Holyoke Police Department)

According to police, Torres had multiple active warrants for his arrest.

Detectives said that they located a Glock 9mm with an extended 30 round magazine containing 30 rounds of 9mm ammunition inside Torres’ vehicle. They also located and seized over 1,000 baggies stamped, “Game of Death,” and “Pandamonium,” of suspected heroin/fentanyl from inside the vehicle.

Torres was arrested for his outstanding warrants as well as several firearms and narcotics-related charges, including possession with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm with an FID card.

