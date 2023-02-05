Getting Answers: Severe penalties for leaving pets outside in extreme temperatures

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Local animal rescue expressed the legal consequences that could follow if your pet is left outside in frigid temperatures.

Freezing weather affects animals just like it does for people. They can become dehydrated, hypothermic or develop frostbite just like us and it’s crucial to monitor pet’s behavior during this weather.

According to Hannah Orenstein, an animal control supervisor at the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center, “your local ordinance has some strong language of that prevents folks from leaving their animals unattended outside during the weather watch advisory or warning what is what we have an affect right now because of the extreme cold.”

During freezing temperatures, it is important not to leave your pets outside alone for their safety because there legal repercussions a pet owner could face if their pet is left outside.

In extreme conditions “T.J.O tries to take a proactive approach and communicate with owners about keeping their animals indoors. Failure to do so comes with serious penalties,” stated Orenstein.

Orenstein explained that in extreme cases it is legal in Massachusetts for animal control officers break a window if they notice an animal in distress, “You can face citations of up to $500 removal of your animals and potentially animal cruelty charges, depending on the situation. We are very conservative when we take those measures, we do not want to enter anyone’s property, certainly not cause damage without police presence, and unless the animal is absolutely in dire circumstances, so that is really the extreme end of things.”

While T.J.O asked the community to be their eyes and ears in the neighborhood, they do not recommend taking measures into your own hands “Don’t put that liability on yourself and also, when animals are distress, they can react erratically, so we don’t want somebody to harm themselves accidentally or an animal, because there is high tension in the situation.”

Instead, Orenstein advised that if you see an animal in need to call T.J.O or the police and advised that if you own an artic breed that thrives in the cold it is still recommended to keep walks outdoors to a minimum in frigid weather.

“We take that into consideration when we are talking to folks, we know that there are some animals at this is this weather is their prime they love this the ordinance does not take into consideration really you do not want your animal to be out in this extreme cold.”

Orenstein expressed to pet owners to keep in mind the risk they themselves face in the cold when walking their pet. As well as animal control officers out rescuing pets in these conditions.

“If folks can just stay bundled up with her animals the next day that would be the best thing.”

