Massachusetts State Police search for missing Ware man continues

(WGGB/WSHM) -Massachusetts State Police and the Marlborough Police Department are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.

57-year-old Jeffrey Allard, a Ware resident, has been missing since January 22 and went missing in Marlborough.

On January 30, officials confirmed Allard was seen several days ago after leaving a medical facility in Marlborough.

The State Police Air Wing and K9 Unit assisted in the search earlier this week in the Farm Road area.

The Massachusetts State Police teamed up with the State Police Marine Unit and the Underwater Recovery Unit and searched the Sudbury Reservoir in Southborough.

Unfortunately, they were not able to locate any evidence of his disappearance.

According to the Massachusetts State Police Facebook page, “personnel were assisted in today’s search by the Boston Fire Department Dive Team, Massachusetts Environmental Police, and the Marlborough Police and Fire Departments. Today was the third day of the water search; the water search will not resume Monday unless relevant new information is developed.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Marlborough Police on (508) 485-1212 or call 911.

