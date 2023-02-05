MUCH Warmer Today! Any Storms To Track During The First Full Week Of February?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a frigid day yesterday and Cold start today with most in the teens, a big warm up is on the way by this afternoon and that theme looks to last for much of next week with temps running above to well above average at times.

A mix of sun and clouds is on the way to close out the weekend today and temperatures rebound into the lower and middle 40s by the afternoon! Southerly breezes increase to 10-20mph with some higher gusts. The will make it feel like the mid-upper 30s at times but compared to yesterday, even that will feel balmy.

Mild temperatures return for next week with a few days possibly nearing 50 degrees. Overall, the week is a bit unsettled with a good deal of clouds and some healthy breezes. Shower chances return late Tuesday which could feature a few flakes mixed in, then again Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

All eyes will be on next weekend. There is a potential wintry storm that could come close. Knowing the trend this winter, I wouldn’t count on it but it is something that we will watch through the week.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.