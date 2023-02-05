Over 34k bags of heroin seized during Holyoke investigation

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Three individuals in Holyoke were arrested Thursday following an intensive narcotics investigation by Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni’s Hampden County Narcotics Task Force.

According to the DA’s office, the investigation centered around trafficking out of 392 Pleasant Street in Holyoke.

On Thursday, February 2nd, detectives witnessed a vehicle leaving the residence, prompting officers to conduct a traffic stop. They then took 30-year-old Francisco Torres of Holyoke into custody.

Upon searching Torres’ vehicle, officers seized 100 bags of heroin and 9.4 grams of suspected cocaine.

Officials said that investigators also executed a search warrant on 392 Pleasant Street, where they located 34,150 individually packaged bags of heroin (approximately 844 grams), $32,645 in US currency, and approximately 258 grams of suspected cocaine.

23-year-old Sebastian Rosario and 21-year-old Nashalee Arocho, both of Holyoke, were arrested during the search and booked at the Holyoke Police Department.

Torres, Rosario, and Arocho have been charged with trafficking of a class A drug over 200 grams and trafficking of a class B drug over 200 grams.

All suspects were arraigned Friday in Holyoke District Court.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.