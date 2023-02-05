Portion of Sturbridge Rd. in Holland closed due to car accident

Holland road closure 020523
Holland road closure 020523(Holland Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLAND, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Sturbridge Road in Holland is closed following a motor vehicle accident Sunday.

According to the Holland Police Department, the road is closed in the vicinity of 130 while crews work on the scene.

Officials said that there is a detour via Alexander and Leno Roads.

Crews ask that drivers avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

It is unclear when the road will reopen.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

A photo of a fire truck.
West Springfield crews respond to fire at Ballard Truck Center
GA0205
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Feb. 5
Springfield Runaway Genesis Lopez 020523
Springfield Police searching for 16-year-old runaway who may need medical care
Firearm, narcotics seized in Holyoke 020523
BOLO leads to gun, narcotics arrest in Holyoke