Portion of Sturbridge Rd. in Holland closed due to car accident

HOLLAND, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Sturbridge Road in Holland is closed following a motor vehicle accident Sunday.

According to the Holland Police Department, the road is closed in the vicinity of 130 while crews work on the scene.

Officials said that there is a detour via Alexander and Leno Roads.

Crews ask that drivers avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

It is unclear when the road will reopen.

