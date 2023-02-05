Springfield Ice-O-Topes return with a win against Bridgeport Islanders

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was Ice-O-Topes Night at the MassMutual Center Saturday night.

The rebranded T-Birds faced off against the Bridgeport Islanders In front of a sold-out crowd.

For the third year in a row, the team used Springfield’s favorite cartoon family, the Simpsons, to create a fun evening for fans.

The T-Birds wore one-of-a-kind specialty jerseys for the game, which were auctioned off afterwards.

On the ice, Springfield came from behind, erasing a 3-0 deficit to win 5-4 in overtime.

The team’s franchise-record 8-game win streak is still intact.

