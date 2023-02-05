Springfield Police searching for 16-year-old runaway who may need medical care

Springfield Runaway Genesis Lopez 020523
Springfield Runaway Genesis Lopez 020523(Springfield Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Youth Aid Bureau is looking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old runaway.

According to the Springfield Police Department, 16-year-old Genesis Lopez ran away from the hospital on February 2nd and may need medical care.

If you have seen Lopez or have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asking to call the Springfield Police Youth Aid Bureau at 413-787-6360 or their non-emergency line at 413-787-6300.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Firearm, narcotics seized in Holyoke 020523
BOLO leads to gun, narcotics arrest in Holyoke
Holyoke heroin seizure 020523
Over 34k bags of heroin seized during Holyoke investigation
Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast
Barnes Air National Guard Base contributes to downing of Chinese surveillance balloon
Image depicting traffic cones
Traffic advisory issued for intersection of Union and Cottage Streets in Easthampton