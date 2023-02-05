Springfield Police searching for 16-year-old runaway who may need medical care

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Youth Aid Bureau is looking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old runaway.

According to the Springfield Police Department, 16-year-old Genesis Lopez ran away from the hospital on February 2nd and may need medical care.

If you have seen Lopez or have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asking to call the Springfield Police Youth Aid Bureau at 413-787-6360 or their non-emergency line at 413-787-6300.

