Traffic advisory issued for intersection of Union and Cottage Streets in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Eversource Gas will be working at the intersection of Union and Cottage Streets in Easthampton beginning Monday and continuing over the next several weeks.

The work will be to relocate multiple gas lines in the intersection and will continue Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Traffic flow will be reduced at times and delays should be expected during work hours.

