West Springfield crews respond to fire at Ballard Truck Center

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in West Springfield responded to Ashley Avenue Sunday morning for reports of a structure fire at Ballard Truck Center.

According to West Springfield Fire Lieutenant Tony Spear, they received the call around 11 a.m.

Crews reported seeing flames coming from the building’s roof and side.

The company was closed Sunday and no occupants were inside. No injuries were reported.

The cause has not been made public at this time.

