West Springfield Police seeking man for unauthorized use of credit card

By Samantha Galicki and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man responsible for the unauthorized use of a credit card from a business on Riverdale Street.

According to West Springfield Police, the unauthorized use occurred on February 2nd.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Guindon of the West Springfield Police Department at 413-263-3210 ext. 245.

