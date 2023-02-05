Wilbraham Police are searching for a missing man in the Hampden area

WILBRAHAM, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Wilbraham Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a 70-year-old man missing on Sunday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police, Paul Pirro was last seen in the Hampden area on Feb. 5.

Officials confirmed that Pirro planned to drive to Baystate Wing Hospital, but never arrived and has not returned home.

If you have seen Pirro or have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Wilbraham Police Department at 413-596-3837 or call 911.

