8 people displaced following Westfield fire

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Eight people are without a place to stay after a fire Monday morning on East Silver Street in Westfield.

Fire officials said that the call came in around 8 a.m. and that there was a fire on the second floor of a house, with some extensive damage to a second floor apartment.

One person was taken to the hospital after being rescued from the second floor apartment. There is no word on their condition at this time.

Unfortunately, two of the three cats living in the building did not survive.

The eight people displaced are being assisted by the American Red Cross. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

