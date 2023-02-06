Agawam High School hosts wrestling tour

By Raegan Loughrey, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Sunday morning, hundreds of youth wrestlers took to the mat at Agawam High School today.

Families from western Mass., across New England, and even New York are all taking part in the festivities.

Jon Luke, Director of the Agawam Youth Wrestling Club expressed what today’s wresting tour means, “The sport was having trouble getting through the covid pandemic,” he said. “Now we have rebounded quite well. Women’s wrestling is rising, and we are happy and grateful to be hosting such a great part of our community.”

The event started at 7 a.m. and wrapped up at 4 p.m.

