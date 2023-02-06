Chicopee Police seize drugs, firearm during disabled vehicle check

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was arrested Saturday in Chicopee after police discovered a firearms and drugs in his possession during a disabled vehicle check.

According to Chicopee Police, officers were dispatched to the area of St. James Avenue and Cortland Street for the report on a disabled vehicle. Officers were advised that possible shots fired were also reported in that location.

Upon arrival, police said that they came into contact with three male parties, one of which was the vehicle’s operator, 25-year-old Michael Bedford of Springfield.

Officers questioned Bedford, who said that his tire had been shot out. While officers sought evidence to back Bedford’s claims, they located a hole in the ground where it appeared someone fired directly into the ground.

Police said that they learned that Bedford had several outstanding warrants, prompting officers to arrest him. In custody, police located a small plastic bag with a white powdered substance believed to be cocaine in Bedford’s pocket with a bullet. Bedford denied having any knowledge of the bullet when asked.

Bedford’s vehicle was then towed and and its inventory was searched. Police said that they located a fully loaded firearm beneath the driver’s seat, along with a case of ammunition in the back of the car. Officers also located a plastic bag of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana in the back seat. Bedford also had $900 in cash on him at the time of his arrest.

Bedford was arrested for the 5 outstanding warrants and charged with possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of ammunition without an FID card, possession of a Class B drug, and distribution of a Class D drug.

