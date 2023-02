NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Cooper’s hawk in Northampton is safe and sound after being rescued on Pleasant Street Monday.

According to the Northampton Police Department, the hawk was transported by Northampton Animal Control and taken to a rescue center for birds of prey.

Good work to everyone involved!

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.