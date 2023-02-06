Crews working to repair Longmeadow water main break

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some Longmeadow residents may experience water pressure issues while crews work to repair a water main break.

Town officials said that the break occurred on Emerson Road Monday afternoon.

Because of the break, several streets will see low or no water pressure, including:

Arlington Road

Lexington Essex

Emerson Road

Anthony Road

Dunn Road

West Road

It’s not immediately known how long it will take to complete the repairs.

