Crews working to repair Longmeadow water main break

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some Longmeadow residents may experience water pressure issues while crews work to repair a water main break.

Town officials said that the break occurred on Emerson Road Monday afternoon.

Because of the break, several streets will see low or no water pressure, including:

  • Arlington Road
  • Lexington Essex
  • Emerson Road
  • Anthony Road
  • Dunn Road
  • West Road

It’s not immediately known how long it will take to complete the repairs.

