Crews working to repair Longmeadow water main break
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some Longmeadow residents may experience water pressure issues while crews work to repair a water main break.
Town officials said that the break occurred on Emerson Road Monday afternoon.
Because of the break, several streets will see low or no water pressure, including:
- Arlington Road
- Lexington Essex
- Emerson Road
- Anthony Road
- Dunn Road
- West Road
It’s not immediately known how long it will take to complete the repairs.
