Fire crews responding to dozen of burst pipe calls after frigid weekend

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Problems from last weekend’s deep freeze have lingered into this week through western Massachusetts.

First responders in one community told Western Mass News that they are continuing to respond to a high volume of calls related to burst and frozen pipes.

We stopped by the Holyoke Fire Department, where crews told us that they have been working tirelessly since Saturday, dealing with water-related calls.

Western Mass News spoke with Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex who told us that crews spent the majority of the weekend responding to broken and frozen pipe calls throughout the city.

He added that the department usually gets about one burst pipe call per week during this time of year. However, this weekend, crews responded to dozens of them.

“By the end of Saturday, Sunday morning, we had run 50 calls,” Captain Rex told us. “28 of them were water related, burst pipes. And rolling into this afternoon, we’ve worked on about 50 different water break calls since Saturday morning.”

Captain Rex said that calls about burst pipes came in earlier than he anticipated on Saturday thanks to the temperatures warming up just enough to damage pipes. He also said that pipes usually take a couple of days to thaw before bursting.

Holyoke was not the only community facing this issue Monday. Mercy Medical Center in Springfield was also dealing with broken pipes. Spokesperson Mary Orr told us in a statement, quote:

“Damage is minimal and crews are working to complete repairs. Patient care was not directly impacted.”

