Getting Answers: Impact of remote work

According to the US Census Bureau only 5% of Americans were working from home in 2019.

That number tripled by 2021 and continues to remain high as employees and employers have shifted how they work as a result of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

“Personally, I never see myself going back. I don’t even think hybrid,” said Zogics Chief Operating Officer, Christopher Kautz.

Nearly 24% of people in the bay state work from home.

That’s according to the latest data from the Us Census Bureau citing Massachusetts as having one of the highest percentages of remote workers in the country.

Christopher Kautz is the Chief Operating Officer at Zogics a company based in the Berkshires that sells eco-friendly products for personal health and fitness.

Kautz falls in that work from home population, living across the country in Park City, Utah.

He started working for the company in March of 2021 when his old job began transitioning back into the office after moving to remote work due to the covid-19 pandemic one year before.

“For us, it changed everything, and I was the first remote hire but since I have come on board, we have not hired a single local person. We’ve only hired remotely.”

Kautz sees this as an opportunity to increase productivity within the company as you’re eliminating any distractions that take place in an office setting.

“All you have are the metrics and so people’s productivity and people’s output and people’s deliverable that is all you have to know whether things are working or not. Sort of the soft feeling of whether we like so-and-so, or I really enjoy spending time with him. That is all well and good, but that does not factor into whether the business gets managed when you are remote.”

Kautz adds opening up their pool of applicants to work from anywhere has been a recruiting tool for them.

Since the switch, Zogics sees anywhere from 500 to 700 applications for every job opening compared to only 100 to 150 before.

But not every company has been as lucky.

“I think in general companies are still having a big challenge getting people just to apply. And not only apply but also show up for the interview or in some cases they get a job offer and they don’t show up for the first day of work. That continues to be an issue.”

Kevin Lynn from The Masshire Springfield Career Center tells Western Mass News they serve two customers – job seekers and businesses.

“We have created a lot of jobs in the last quarter so there are about 1.7 jobs for every job seeker out there.”

Lynn says having so many openings is not always a good thing.

“I think jobseekers’ kind of feel empowered that they can kind of pick and choose, and that can work to your advantage now, but you have to think about what happens when the pendulum swings back because it always does eventually.”

One company in western Mass’ continued success not only relies on the company’s employees that work from home but also those that show up to work in person every day.

“Being that we manufacture our own product, we have our main manufacturing line, and it is really important that the operations and production team is here and without them we cannot enjoy the hybrid, remote schedule that we have.”

Excel Dryer in East Longmeadow makes touchless hand hygiene solutions for public bathrooms.

Most of the company shifted to working from home when the pandemic hit but in order to keep the business up and running those on the production line still showed up to work in person.

“We were very fortunate. We had a great group of men and women who came to the office, kept our manufacturing lines going, and kept the business going forward.”

Employees at Excel Dryer are currently back in the office at least three days a week. Joshua Griffing, Director of Marketing and International Business tells Western Mass News he comes into the office five days a week but some of his co workers prefer the option to work some days from home.

“It’s a 50-50 split. The environment is incredible, and employees love to be here and come in because of that but when we remodeled the office because that started during the pandemic and finished post pandemic, we did plan and design technology and space to work very well with our remote environment as well.”

Griffing says when it comes to their hiring process, the option to work remotely is viewed as a positive.

“It has definitely become part of the conversation. People applying for jobs nowadays it is almost an expectation that there is some part of hybrid or remote environment. But we have also been able to recruit talent, business that we wouldn’t have otherwise captured because they are geographically, unable to come to the office.”

Lynn says when asking potential employees what will entice them to work in person the number one answer they are receiving is pay. He says job seekers especially younger workers are not concerned with benefits or other offerings from the company only their salary or hourly wages.

